12.3%
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 12.3% of the U.S. population is black
33%
On average, Americans say that 33% of the U.S. population is black
The typical American estimates the percentages of blacks and Hispanics in this country to be more than twice as high as they actually are.
— Source: http://www.gallup.com/poll/4435/public-overestimates-us-black-hispanic-populations.aspx
