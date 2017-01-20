|Expert Predictions for 2016 Electoral College Results in US Presidential Election
|Forecast Source
|Clinton
|Trump
|University of Virginia Center for Politics
|322
|216
|Associated Press
|274
|190
|Princeton Election Consortium
|308
|215
|Polls-plus forecast
|272
|214
|CNN
|268
|204
|The Cook Political Report
|278
|214
|The Rothenberg & Gonzales Political Report -> Worst Prediction
|323
|197
|NBC News Political Unit
|274
|170
|NPR
|274
|214
|The Fix Electoral College Ratings
|275
|215
|Almanac of American Politics 2016
|274
|186
|ABC News
|274
|188
|Average Forecast
|285
|202
|Actual Results
|232
|306
|Number of Experts Who Predicted Trump Victory
|0
One comment on “How Could the Experts Get it So Wrong?”