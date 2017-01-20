How Could the Experts Get it So Wrong?

Daily Outrage Expert Predictions for 2016 Electoral College Results in US Presidential Election Forecast Source Clinton Trump University of Virginia Center for Politics 322 216 Associated Press 274 190 Princeton Election Consortium 308 215 Polls-plus forecast 272 214 CNN 268 204 The Cook Political Report 278 214 The Rothenberg & Gonzales Political Report -> Worst Prediction 323 197 NBC News Political Unit 274 170 NPR 274 214 The Fix Electoral College Ratings 275 215 Almanac of American Politics 2016 274 186 ABC News 274 188 Average Forecast 285 202 Actual Results 232 306 Number of Experts Who Predicted Trump Victory 0 Source :



Source : 2016 Presidential Election Forecasts

