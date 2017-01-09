Tell President Trump to defend patient freedom 

The American health care system is a mess.



Americans pay more for health care than any other first-world country and our system is setup to make it impossible to cover medical expenses out of pocket - federal regulations specifically prohibit doctors from negotiating lower prices with individual patients.



In our case study we found self-pay patients can be charged 6 times as much as doctors charge Medicare patients. The bill for one patient’s two-day hospital stay was set at over $30,000!



The American health care system is failing because it is not a true free market - patients aren’t allowed to negotiate for the better care and lower prices. President Trump can help solve the problem by eliminating this overbearing government regulation.



Health care reform is a top priority in Washington D.C. in 2017 and Americans deserve the right to negotiate costs.



