$45,000 Per Vote 

162

Number of presidential votes that were changed as a result of the Green Party’s recount in Wisconsin. The 162 was the net change, an increase, in Donald Trump’s total vote count.  More than 3 million votes were cast in Wisconsin.

$7.3 Million

Total amount raised by the Green Party for the recounts. Recount efforts in Michigan and Pennsylvania were stopped by the courts in those states.

$45,000

Net cost of each vote actually changed as a result of the recount.

— Source: 

Trump’s Wisconsin victory reaffirmed after vote recount

 
