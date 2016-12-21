162
Number of presidential votes that were changed as a result of the Green Party’s recount in Wisconsin. The 162 was the net change, an increase, in Donald Trump’s total vote count. More than 3 million votes were cast in Wisconsin.
$7.3 Million
Total amount raised by the Green Party for the recounts. Recount efforts in Michigan and Pennsylvania were stopped by the courts in those states.
$45,000
Net cost of each vote actually changed as a result of the recount.
— Source:
One comment on “$45,000 Per Vote”
