$45,000 Per Vote 

162 Number of presidential votes that were changed as a result of the Green Party’s recount in Wisconsin. The 162 was the net change, an increase, in Donald Trump’s total vote count. More than 3 million votes were cast in Wisconsin.

$7.3 Million Total amount raised by the Green Party for the recounts. Recount efforts in Michigan and Pennsylvania were stopped by the courts in those states.

$45,000



Net cost of each vote actually changed as a result of the recount.



