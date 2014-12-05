214,098
Total number of women in US Military in 2011
Total number of women in US Armed Forces:
Army 76,694
Marine Corps 13,677
Navy 53,385
Air Force 63,552
Coast Guard 6,790
14.6%
Percent of a of a total of 1.4 million members of the US active duty forces.
Percentages of women in US Armed Forces:
Army 13.60%
Marine Corps 6.80%
Navy 16.40%
Air Force 19.10%
Coast Guard 15.70%
