Women in US Military 

214,098

Total number of women in US Military in 2011

Total number of women in US Armed Forces:

Army 76,694
Marine Corps 13,677
Navy 53,385
Air Force 63,552
Coast Guard 6,790

14.6%

Percent of a of a total of 1.4 million members of the US active duty forces.

Percentages of women in US Armed Forces:

Army 13.60%
Marine Corps 6.80%
Navy 16.40%
Air Force 19.10%
Coast Guard 15.70%

— Source: 

CNN – 1.4.2013

 

 
