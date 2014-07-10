“[Germans have] a sense of decency and values which is way ahead of our own.”
Charles Lindbergh, the famous aviator, during the height of Hitler's reign of terror at the Nazi Olympics in 1936. After being the first aviator to make a solo crossing of the Atlantic Ocean, Lindbergh had been the most admired man in the United States and a national hero.
Decency and values? Holocaust and genocide. Lindbergh was the most idolized man of his time, but managed to throw it all away with his blindness to what was really happening in Germany.
One comment on
