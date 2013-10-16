“Only a mentally ill person could have an itching desire to govern right now.”
Adding that Italy is “in a mess and faces a difficult year ahead”, Bersani made this bleak prognosis for the eurozone’s third biggest democracy. Bersani tried and failed to win the Italian presidency, then resigned as head of his party, before ending up in the hospital. So it has been difficult times for him, and remains difficult for Italy.
One comment on “Pier Luigi Bersani, Italian Politician, on running for Prime Minister, which he, in fact, was doing at the time of this statement”
Contudo agudo que as datas estão sujeitas a adulteração.
Novos títulos entrarão, outros eventualmente plantão adiados para 2017. http://Www.Nsreg.com/?a%5B%5D=assistir%20filmes%20online%20gratis%20hd%20%28%3Ca%20href%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Fnetfilmes.online%2F%3Enetfilmes.online%3C%2Fa%3E%29
Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.