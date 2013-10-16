One comment on “Pier Luigi Bersani, Italian Politician, on running for Prime Minister, which he, in fact, was doing at the time of this statement

Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

“Only a mentally ill person could have an itching desire to govern right now.”

Pier Luigi Bersani, Italian Politician, on running for Prime Minister, which he, in fact, was doing at the time of this statement
Source: The Telegraph, March 27, 2013
Adding that Italy is “in a mess and faces a difficult year ahead”, Bersani made this bleak prognosis for the eurozone’s third biggest democracy. Bersani tried and failed to win the Italian presidency, then resigned as head of his party, before ending up in the hospital. So it has been difficult times for him, and remains difficult for Italy.

 
