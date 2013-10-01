One comment on “Arnold Schwarzenegger, 38th Governor of California, on how he deals with the local implications of California crisis.

Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

“I’m not into the local stuff. I was born for the world.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 38th Governor of California, on how he deals with the local implications of California crisis.
Source: Vanity Fair, November 2011
Say What?

This is Schwarzenegger’s response when author Michael Lewis asked him how much time he had spent while governor of California grappling with local issues.

 

Click here for more about ‘Boomerang: Travels in the New Third World’ by Michael Lewis

 

Arnold is no fool and has had one of the most interesting careers in the world; champion bodybuilder, movie star, businessman, and politician. But his disdain for local issues might explain why he left office with dismal approval ratings. As Tip O’Neill famously said, all politics is local.

 
